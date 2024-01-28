The Rose-Tinted Way Emeril Lagasse Remembers His Grueling First Job

Although it's tough to picture the world's most famous chefs starting at the bottom rung of the ladder, many have humble beginnings! Take, for example, Emeril Lagasse's culinary journey, which began in the bustling atmosphere of the Moonlight bakery on Bedford Street in Fall River, Massachusetts. His first job, as a bakery assistant, marked the inception of a lifelong passion for the art of baking. As Lagasse told Money.com, "I used to go there with my parents, and one of the owners took a liking to me and gave me a job a few days a week after school." This humble start saw him immersed in the world of baking, where his responsibilities initially centered around washing pots and pans. Despite the modest wage of one dollar per hour, Lagasse's infatuation with the bakery environment was evident, fueled by the enchanting smells and sights of bins filled with fresh bakery ingredients, night after night.

Navigating through the challenges of a bakery where not many spoke English, Lagasse quickly earned the respect of the Portuguese bakers. His dedication and genuine interest in the craft became apparent as he transcended the role of a pot and pan washer to actively participate in deliveries. Lagasse recalled, "I guess they liked me, because I started going on deliveries, and eventually they taught me how to bake." This pivotal moment marked a turning point in his early career as he evolved from a curious teenager to a budding baker.