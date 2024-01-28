The Rose-Tinted Way Emeril Lagasse Remembers His Grueling First Job
Although it's tough to picture the world's most famous chefs starting at the bottom rung of the ladder, many have humble beginnings! Take, for example, Emeril Lagasse's culinary journey, which began in the bustling atmosphere of the Moonlight bakery on Bedford Street in Fall River, Massachusetts. His first job, as a bakery assistant, marked the inception of a lifelong passion for the art of baking. As Lagasse told Money.com, "I used to go there with my parents, and one of the owners took a liking to me and gave me a job a few days a week after school." This humble start saw him immersed in the world of baking, where his responsibilities initially centered around washing pots and pans. Despite the modest wage of one dollar per hour, Lagasse's infatuation with the bakery environment was evident, fueled by the enchanting smells and sights of bins filled with fresh bakery ingredients, night after night.
Navigating through the challenges of a bakery where not many spoke English, Lagasse quickly earned the respect of the Portuguese bakers. His dedication and genuine interest in the craft became apparent as he transcended the role of a pot and pan washer to actively participate in deliveries. Lagasse recalled, "I guess they liked me, because I started going on deliveries, and eventually they taught me how to bake." This pivotal moment marked a turning point in his early career as he evolved from a curious teenager to a budding baker.
Grueling hours led to culinary greatness
The commitment and work ethic demonstrated by Emeril Lagasse during his formative years in the Moonlight bakery are truly remarkable. At the age of 14, he found himself working grueling hours, from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m., then attending school throughout the day. The demanding schedule reflected Lagasse's determination to learn and master the art of baking. "I would sleep after school, my parents would wake me up for dinner, and then I'd go back to the bakery to start all over again," he revealed. This tireless dedication laid the foundation for the renowned chef's future success, instilling in him the resilience and passion that would define his illustrious culinary career.
In "essence" (pun certainly intended), Lagasse's first job as a bakery assistant not only introduced him to the world of culinary arts but also showcased his unwavering commitment to his craft. From washing pots and pans to learning the intricacies of baking, Lagasse's journey in the Moonlight bakery set the stage for a culinary career that would eventually make him a household name in the world of gastronomy. Though it may sound like a grind to us, the man himself looks back on this job with a positive glint as it was clearly one of the many influences on Lagasse's cooking.