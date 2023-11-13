The Influences That Shaped Emeril Lagasse's Iconic Dishes

Emeril Lagasse was the toast of 90's era Food Network. In 1993, the network was in its infancy, and on the lookout for viable talent. Lagasse was one of its first cooking show hosts and quickly became one of the channel's most beloved stars. The then-33-year-old Lagasse stepped up to host "How to Boil Water", and charmed audiences with his working-class Massachusetts accent, shy yet warm grin, and what Food Network execs described as a twinkle in his eye. Food Network made Lagasse a household name through subsequent shows like "Essence of Emeril" and "Emeril Live!", yet he was already an accomplished chef with several iconic dishes to his name before television came calling.

Although Lagasse is a native of Fall River, Massachusetts, his adopted hometown is New Orleans, where he spent decades helming kitchens and learning the traditions of Creole and Cajun cuisine. His reverence for New Orleans' cultural traditions, its people, and its food is the true essence of Lagasse's cooking; with heart and soul radiating throughout each iconic dish. New Orleans is certainly Lagasse's most favored culinary muse, but it's not the sole inspiration behind the recipes he is known for. From his boyhood days in New England kitchens to the fellow chefs and friends he met along the way, we're looking back at some of Emeril Lagasse's most iconic dishes and the people and experiences that influenced them.