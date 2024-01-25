Trouble In Burger Paradise: In-N-Out Closes Its First Store Ever
The opening of a new In-N-Out location has been known to cause quite a stir, with people waiting hours in line to get their hands on the California fast food chain's "never frozen" burgers. Fans eagerly waited eight hours in line for Idaho's first taste of In-N-Out in December 2023, and in January of that year, those in Tennessee received the hopeful news that In-N-Out would be gracing the East Coast, with a prospective office opening in Nashville. But while those in states without the iconic burger joint are excited about new possibilities, one location has received news that it will be the first In-N-Out to close since the company formed 75 years ago.
According to a report from AP News, those heading to the Oakland International Airport or the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum won't be able to stop and pick up a burger at the Oakport Street restaurant beginning March 24, as it will be closing its doors. Despite being the only location in the Oakland area, the crime surrounding the restaurant has reportedly spiraled out of control, prompting the company to make the difficult decision. "We feel the frequency and severity of the crimes being encountered by our customers and associates leave us no alternative," Denny Warnick, In-N-Out's chief operating officer said in a statement.
Incidents at the location have increased since 2019
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, police data has shown 1,335 incidents near the troubled location since 2019, with that number including more than 1,174 car break-ins, nine robberies, two commercial burglaries, and four domestic violence incidents. One employee described her own car being vandalized. "They broke the windows on both passenger sides," Juliana Velazquez told the newspaper. Another person who worked near the restaurant recalled seeing two people stop in the drive-thru lane and rob each vehicle at gunpoint.
The restaurant is extremely busy, and Warnick acknowledged that it's a very profitable location. Regardless, the location has done what it can to increase security, and employees and customers still aren't safe. In-N-Out is giving employees the option to transfer to different locations or take severance pay.
Those searching for an In-N-Out may not be able to find one in Oakland starting in March, but they can still head to other East Bay locations in Alameda, San Leandro, Union City, and San Ramon to get the chain's famous Double-Double burger and Animal-Style fries. Despite the Oakland location closing, In-N-Out has vowed to continue investing in the area. "Although we will no longer do business there, we will continue to support local charitable organizations in Oakland through our In-N-Out Burger Foundation and Slave 2 Nothing Foundation," Warnick said in a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.