Trouble In Burger Paradise: In-N-Out Closes Its First Store Ever

The opening of a new In-N-Out location has been known to cause quite a stir, with people waiting hours in line to get their hands on the California fast food chain's "never frozen" burgers. Fans eagerly waited eight hours in line for Idaho's first taste of In-N-Out in December 2023, and in January of that year, those in Tennessee received the hopeful news that In-N-Out would be gracing the East Coast, with a prospective office opening in Nashville. But while those in states without the iconic burger joint are excited about new possibilities, one location has received news that it will be the first In-N-Out to close since the company formed 75 years ago.

According to a report from AP News, those heading to the Oakland International Airport or the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum won't be able to stop and pick up a burger at the Oakport Street restaurant beginning March 24, as it will be closing its doors. Despite being the only location in the Oakland area, the crime surrounding the restaurant has reportedly spiraled out of control, prompting the company to make the difficult decision. "We feel the frequency and severity of the crimes being encountered by our customers and associates leave us no alternative," Denny Warnick, In-N-Out's chief operating officer said in a statement.