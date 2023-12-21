People Waited 8 Hours In Line For Idaho's First Taste Of In-N-Out

As the favorite burger joint of countless celebrities and braggadocious fans on the internet, In-N-Out Burger has become a household name without having to venture too far outside of the Western United States. When residents of Meridian, Idaho, got their chance to see what the hype was all about last week, nothing was going to get in their way — not even an eight-hour wait.

On December 12, the California-based burger chain with a cult following opened its first store in Idaho, and to say locals were eager to get their hands on a Double Double would be an understatement. A line of cars started forming the night before the long-awaited restaurant opening, with some people camping outside overnight in almost freezing temperatures, according to the Idaho Statesman.

"I used an electric blanket to stay warm overnight as temperatures dipped to 37 degrees," John Sowell, a California native and In-N-Out super-fan, told The Orange County Register. "I got maybe 90 minutes of sleep. The excitement of what was to come made it hard to sleep."