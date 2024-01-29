The Essential Sauces You Need For Copycat In-N-Out Animal Style Fries

Fans of the California-based fast food chain In-N-Out are always in search of copycat recipes for its famous burgers, especially if they live in one of the many states without an In-N-Out in sight. Out of all of In-N-Out's secrets, ordering an item Animal Style is one of the most well-known, and it's considered one of the best ways to enjoy the chain's burgers and fries. Sure, you could recreate a plate of simple cheese fries at home, but if you want to recreate the same savory-sweet sauce that In-N-Out slathers on its fries, it's fortunately an easy recipe to learn.

According to Mashed recipe developer Christina Musgrave, In-N-Out fry sauce tastes very similar to Thousand Island dressing, just with a couple of extra ingredients mixed in. "I love that these fries actually taste like they're from a restaurant," Musgrave told Mashed. "They really nail that Animal Style flavor that everyone loves." In her copycat Animal Style fries recipe, she uses her favorite brand of frozen fries before whipping up the dressing in a small bowl.

All the sauce takes is a few common condiments like ketchup, yellow mustard, and mayo, along with hints of acidity from sweet pickle relish and vinegar. After sprinkling the dressing with a bit of salt and pepper, it's ready in minutes. If your goal is to make a truly comparable homemade version of In-N-Out fries, though, there are a few more all-important toppings that need to be added before they're ready to serve.