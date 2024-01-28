Mistakes Everyone Makes With Falafel

If you've had bad falafel, you might think of it as dry or pasty. But, if you've had good falafel, it's probably one of your favorite foods in the world. When you've had it fresh from a falafel cart or a good Middle Eastern restaurant, you might wonder whether it's even possible to recreate it at home. We're here to tell you it is — but you have to get over some of the common mistakes that everyone makes with falafel first.

One of the most common missteps that people make is using cooked beans. It might seem like this is the right way to make falafel, but there's a different solution that gives you the classic texture you're craving. There are also other common errors, such as not adding baking powder for fluffiness and not chilling the falafel mixture before forming it. Any of these mistakes and more could leave you with underwhelming falafel.

But, we're not just here to tell you what you're doing wrong, we want to help you turn it around. We have solutions to these mistakes and additional tips to help you make the crispy, flavorful falafel of your dreams. Whether serving it in a wrap or as part of a mezze spread, avoid these common mistakes and you'll be on your way to falafel perfection.