Lidia Bastianich's Serving Tip To Prevent Pasta From Getting Cold

If you pay attention to the techniques used by many famous chefs, you often won't find anything fancy or complicated. You'll doubtlessly learn something simple that can make a massive impact on how you make or serve a dish, though. That's exactly the case with celebrity chef and cookbook author Lidia Bastianich's incredibly easy, surprisingly obvious tip for keeping your pasta warm.

Bastianch told People that it comes down to what you're serving your pasta in. She serves hers in a soup bowl instead of a wide, flat plate. Keeping the pasta from spreading out helps preserve the heat of the sauce and noodles as they aren't as directly exposed to the relatively cool air. She suggests going a step further to mound the pasta in the center of the bowl, keeping it warm for even longer.

Serving pasta in a soup bowl represents a departure from many other chefs, both old-school Italian cooks, and professionally trained ones, who often serve pasta in special pasta bowls. These are broad like a traditional plate but have upturned sides to keep the noodles and sauce on the plate and make it easier to grab them with your fork.