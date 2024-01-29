11 Culver's Menu Items You Should Skip On Your Next Visit

While we're not here to tell you what you should order the next time you're at Culver's, we can give you a good idea of which menu items you might want to skip. Culver's has some great menu items — its Butterburgers and frozen custards are top-notch — yet not everything on the menu is in the same tier.

Most of the items on our list of items to avoid are sides. Since getting bad sides can sometimes make or break a restaurant experience, you'll want to avoid the ones on our list or follow hacks to make them better. However, there are a few sandwiches and other main dishes on our list as well as one drink that might surprise long-time fans of the restaurant.

We surveyed a wide array of comments from both customers and Culver's employees about their favorite and least favorite Culver's menu items to give you a comprehensive list of which ones to avoid. We'll also explain our methodology in more detail at the end. We hope that this will help you make a more informed choice on your next trip to Culver's.