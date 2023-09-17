The Complete History Of Coleslaw

The true history of mayo isn't known and is, in fact, quite heated, as people cannot agree to the truth. One popular story is that it was invented in 1756 during the Seven Years' War. The tale goes like this: It happened after a battle between France and Spain at Port Mahon. When the French won, they didn't have any cream to make a sauce for a victory meal. So, their chef made an emulsion of egg and oil to create something new. Mayonnaise was named "mahonnaise" after the port city. However, it's also possible that this sauce already existed in the area of Mahon and Minorca.

In France, there's a city called Bayonne, and the people there also say that's where mayo started. The original name of the sauce was apparently "bayonnaise" and changed over time. But in the end, there's no record of mayonnaise in French cookbooks until 50 years later.

Because of when mayonnaise was invented, it couldn't have made its way into coleslaw until at least the 18th century. Even if mayonnaise is not an original coleslaw ingredient, it is certainly likely here to stay.