The Key Difference Between Chocolate Chipless Cookies And Sugar

Two of the most classic cookies out there are chocolate chip cookies and sugar cookies. Their simplicity highlights the best cookies have to offer, from the former's gooeyness to the latter's soft chew. Yet not everyone loves the classics, and fans of chocolate chipless cookies are indeed out there. This might make you wonder, if you remove the chocolate from a chocolate chip cookie, isn't it just a sugar cookie? This is actually a common misconception. Even without the chocolate chips, these cookies have several unique qualities that separate them from their sugar cookie cousins. This differentiation can be traced back to one key ingredient: brown sugar.

Instagram creator and recipe blogger @krolls_korner developed a treat that highlights how brown sugar is better for chocolate chip cookies than white alone (regardless of their chocolate content). Chocolate chip cookies consistently call for brown sugar as one of their key ingredients. This could mean using light brown sugar, dark brown sugar, or a mix of brown and white sugars. Unlike the white variety, brown sugar contains molasses. This deepens the ingredient's color and imparts a rich, caramelized flavor. Sugar cookies never call for brown sugar because this would alter their light flavor profile and pale color.