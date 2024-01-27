How Richard Nixon Led Martha Stewart To An Orchard With 122 Trees And 100 Chickens

It's difficult to imagine Martha Stewart as anything other than our favorite domestic goddess, showing us how to beautify our homes and make the best Thanksgiving stuffing or the easiest cheesecake. But, like many of us, her career path was once much different. After being a model as a teenager and then becoming a stockbroker as a young adult, it would take an unusual event to convince her that she wanted to take her life in a very different direction. For Stewart, that event was Watergate.

"I remember painting the house from top to bottom, this is a big old farmhouse. Painting it by myself on a ladder, listening to Watergate," Stewart is video-recorded saying in an excerpt from "The Many Lives of Martha Stewart." Trying to figure out what my life was going to be like, watching America's government sort of fall apart. And I decided then and there that the home was really my place."

While listening to the events leading up to President Richard Nixon's downfall may seem like an odd time to decide you want to be a homemaker, Stewart had made up her mind. "The sense of security, the sense of being able to relax within the confines of your own world. I loved decorating, designing, cooking. I loved the garden. I really fell in love with living," Martha said. She began offering her catering services in 1973, and a short time later she and her friend, Martha Collier, started their catering company, Uncatered Affair.