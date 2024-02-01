2 Simple Mistakes To Avoid When Making Cabbage Steak

Despite the name, cabbage steak is not a meat replacement because the vegetable doesn't contain much protein. A single serving of these cabbage steaks contains about 2 grams, whereas the recommended daily intake (as per Harvard Health) is 0.36 grams per pound of body weight. This means that a person weighing 140 pounds would need about 50 grams a day, so to serve as a main course a cabbage steak would need to be topped with an egg (they are the "perfect protein," after all), some peanut butter, or another protein-rich food. As a side dish, though, cabbage steaks work with a variety of meaty entrees. Cabbage is often paired with rich, fatty foods such as pork or duck, although you could also serve these steaks with leaner meats such as steak, chicken, or fish. A starchy side like mashed potatoes or buttered noodles could round out the meal quite nicely, too

If you're worried that these cabbage steaks may be too plain for your taste, you might want to embellish them a bit. Add a little acidic bite with lemon juice or balsamic vinegar, smother them in a creamy cheese sauce, or sprinkle them with crushed red pepper or hot sauce to amp up the heat level. While cabbage steaks alone may not be the most exciting vegetable side out there, one thing you can say is that they work well as a blank canvas to be "painted" with other flavors.