The Mason Jar Hack That Will Keep Leftover Sparkling Wine Bubbly

Whether you're toasting at a party or enjoying a nice mimosa at Sunday brunch, sparkling wine can really hit the spot. However, unlike other varieties of wine that can be recorked and saved for several days or longer, sparkling wine quickly loses its effervescence once opened. Yet, one versatile piece of kitchen equipment can help keep leftover bubbly for longer — the humble Mason jar.

This is one of those tricks so simple it's almost unbelievable. Just carefully pour the remaining sparkling wine from the bottle into the jar, and then immediately cap and seal it. When closed properly, Mason jars are airtight, which keeps the pressure constant and prevents bubbles from escaping.

Another perk of this technique? When you're ready to enjoy the wine you've saved, you can enjoy it directly out of the jar. Mason jars are fun, retro-style vessels that keep you from having to break out the wine glasses or flutes.