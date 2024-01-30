The Best Way To Clean A Nespresso Machine

You don't always have to use a drip coffee maker to brew yourself a cup of joe. If you're a fan of coffee creations that taste like they came straight from a fancy cafe but don't want to leave the comfort of your home, you can try a pod-based coffee machine like a Keurig or a Nespresso. The one downside of making your coffee at home, as opposed to paying a barista to get the job done, is that you're stuck with the cleanup.

While cleaning your Nespresso machine may require a bit of effort, this effort is preferable to neglecting it and winding up with a gross mess in your coffee maker. Aside from overall health and cleanliness, there's a practical reason to clean your coffee machine. Without proper care, it will start to wear down and lose efficiency, which can be irritating when you need your morning coffee ASAP. The best way to deep-clean your machine to ensure optimal performance is to descale it. Descaling helps remove any gunk and buildup that can slow down your machine and even alter your coffee's taste. Fortunately, Nespresso sells a descaling kit that simplifies the process by eliminating limescale that has built up from magnesium and calcium in your water.