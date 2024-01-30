Sonic Pulled Pork Bbq Totchos Review: Your New Favorite Snack For Late-Night Munchies

Have you heard? Sonic has pulled pork now — but if you want to try it, you'll have to go soon. For a limited time, the chain is selling three menu items that feature the protein: two sandwiches and one snack that seems to be tailor-made for nighttime cravings. I tried the whole pulled pork menu on the first day it was available to the public, but this review will focus on the Pulled Pork BBQ Totchos snack item.

The fact that the Totchos are built on a base of tater tots might make you want to order them as a side with your next Sonic meal, but trust me — they're loaded with enough pulled pork to make them a meal all on their own. While this menu item wasn't perfect, it was delicious in that salty, greasy, slightly trashy way that just hits perfectly when those midnight hunger pangs strike. Read on to learn everything you need to know about Sonic's new Pulled Pork BBQ Totchos.