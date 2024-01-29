Sonic Is Starting BBQ Season Early With Pulled Pork Menu

As January draws to a close, Sonic Drive-In has decided that it doesn't want to wait around to celebrate summer's barbecue season. Instead, the restaurant chain is taking matters into its own hands and bringing the savory sloppiness of pulled pork BBQ to its menu for a limited time, per info shared with Mashed.

Available nationwide on February 5, Sonic's new menu items include a Pulled Pork BBQ Cheeseburger, Pulled Pork BBQ Totchos (or "tater-tot nachos"), and a classic Pulled Pork Sandwich. If you're wondering what a tater tot-and-nacho hybrid has to do with barbecue, it's all in the toppings. These signature tots are topped with shredded pulled pork and smoky cherrywood sauce that put a spin on one of Sonic's most popular menu items. The BBQ cheeseburger is also decked out with shredded pork and this signature sauce, along with melty American cheese, a 100% beef patty, and pickles. As for the normal pulled pork sandwich, the only differences are its lack of cheese and its larger portion of pork in lieu of beef. Toasted brioche buns hold these BBQ-slathered sandwiches together, and each one is priced under $6.