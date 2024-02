Your Next Peppercorn Steak Sauce Batch Deserves Whole Peppercorns

While bottled steak sauces may be tomato and vinegar-based, there are different condiments that can complement the meat. One of these is a brandy-peppercorn sauce, and developer Catherine Brookes raves that her recipe for this is "super creamy, peppery, and flavorful." She not only says it "pairs so perfectly with steak," but feels that "it's also great spooned over mushrooms, on mashed potatoes, chicken, or to dip fries in." Sounds pretty versatile, all right.

One thing that you'll need to have on hand if you want to make the sauce exactly as Brookes does is some whole peppercorns. She prefers using these to pre-ground pepper as, in her opinion, "Using whole peppercorns adds a deeper black pepper flavor to the sauce." While she prefers to crush her peppercorns with a rolling pin, it might be easier and less messy to use a pepper grinder. If you find that your spice mill makes the pepper flakes too fine, though, you can instead make cracked pepper by placing the peppercorns on a cutting board and squashing them with a cast-iron pan.