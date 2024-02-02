Your Next Peppercorn Steak Sauce Batch Deserves Whole Peppercorns

While Brookes tells us, "I love the slight kick that the brandy gives" to the pepper sauce, it is still possible to enjoy this condiment even if you're abstaining from alcohol. Zero-proof brandies might not be quite as prevalent as some other types of alcohol-free liquor, but Best Regards and Arkay are two brands that will work quite well in this recipe.

If you would prefer a less expensive brandy replacement, you can always purchase a small bottle of brandy extract. This may not be entirely alcohol-free but will at least allow you to use a much smaller amount. Fruit juice, too, is often touted as a brandy substitute (most types of brandy are made from grapes, but some are made from apples or other fruits), but it might be too sweet for this sauce. Instead, you could use a small splash of vinegar. Again, if you're not averse to using a tiny amount of alcohol such as might be found in a flavoring extract, you can even add a few drops of vanilla. The combination works well because the vinegar provides some bite while the vanilla tempers the tang with a certain je ne sais quoi that goes surprisingly well with the cream and pepper in the sauce.