Your Super Bowl Party Deserves Perfect Copycat Buffalo Wild Wings

Whether you'll be hosting a large watch party for all the neighbors or snacking your way through a solo Super Bowl celebration, you may find yourself in want of some wings. After all, wings are to the Super Bowl what turkey is to Thanksgiving, and Buffalo Wild Wings is to wings as Butterball is to turkeys. Okay, enough of the standardized test-type analogies and on to the recipe, since the point we forgot to make a sentence or two ago is that ordering wings from B-Dubs can get pretty pricey so it can be quite a bit cheaper to make them yourself.

Developer Lindsay Mattison has done her best to replicate Buffalo Wild Wings' best-known product in her copycat recipe, although she admits that she uses canola oil instead of beef tallow for deep-frying them. If you prefer, though, you could always bake your wings for a slightly less authentic, but safer, experience. You can also buy pre-cut drummettes and flats instead of cutting up whole wings as Mattison does here.