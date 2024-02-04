Your Super Bowl Party Deserves Perfect Copycat Buffalo Wild Wings
Whether you'll be hosting a large watch party for all the neighbors or snacking your way through a solo Super Bowl celebration, you may find yourself in want of some wings. After all, wings are to the Super Bowl what turkey is to Thanksgiving, and Buffalo Wild Wings is to wings as Butterball is to turkeys. Okay, enough of the standardized test-type analogies and on to the recipe, since the point we forgot to make a sentence or two ago is that ordering wings from B-Dubs can get pretty pricey so it can be quite a bit cheaper to make them yourself.
Developer Lindsay Mattison has done her best to replicate Buffalo Wild Wings' best-known product in her copycat recipe, although she admits that she uses canola oil instead of beef tallow for deep-frying them. If you prefer, though, you could always bake your wings for a slightly less authentic, but safer, experience. You can also buy pre-cut drummettes and flats instead of cutting up whole wings as Mattison does here.
These copycat wings are flavored with a customizable sauce
Instead of opting to recreate Buffalo Wild Wings' original Buffalo Sauce, Mattison is going with something a bit milder. As she assures us, it's "easy to make their signature Medium sauce," which is something the chain's menu describes as "perfectly balanced [and] comfortably hot." Mattison's sauce is made not only with butter and Frank's RedHot, which were the only two ingredients used for the original Anchor Bar Buffalo wings, but also with a bunch of other stuff including seasonings, sugar, oil cornstarch, and even an egg yolk. The results, she feels, "captur[e] the restaurant's medium sauce perfectly" and have "a great level of garlic and spice."
If you prefer a different type of sauce, however, Mattison says it's possible to tinker with her recipe to achieve your desired results. As she tells us, "It's as easy as adding extra cayenne pepper to turn medium sauce into hot sauce or amping up the garlic and cayenne pepper for spicy garlic sauce." You could also add habaneros, ghost peppers, Carolina reapers, or any of the other world's hottest peppers you can get your hands on for a DIY approximation of B-Dubs' Blazin' sauce, although Mattison cautions, "Just be ready because that stuff doesn't mess around."