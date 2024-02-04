Use Apple Cider Vinegar For A Tangy, Tender Honey Mustard Ham Steak

If you enjoy the flavor of honey-glazed ham but don't need to feed a crowd, recipe developer Ting Dalton suggests cooking honey-glazed ham steak instead. She also mixes mustard into her glaze since mustard and honey go so well together, and both ingredients go well with the mild, fatty meat. As Dalton says of the dish, "The saltiness of the ham is tempered delightfully with this tangy, sweet sticky glaze."

This simple honey mustard ham steak recipe, which makes just two servings, only requires five ingredients. In addition to the ham steaks, mustard, and honey, you'll be using brown sugar as well as apple cider vinegar. The reason for the latter's inclusion is that, as Dalton explains, "its acidity and tanginess really complement the sweetness of the honey and sugar and add a real depth of flavor." What's more, vinegar is known for its tenderizing properties, which is why it's so often used as a way to marinate meat.