Richard Blais' Tip For Buying Caviar - Exclusive

Right now, you can see Richard Blais using his expertise to coach stressed-out contestants on Gordon Ramsay's "Next Level Chef," but he has worn many hats in his career. From staging at the legendary El Bulli to winning "Top Chef All-Stars" to writing cookbooks to guest-starring on numerous Food Network shows, if it has to do with food or media, he's probably done it.

That includes being a podcast host. Blais acted as the "judge" in the podcast "Food Court," where he playfully tried to settle lighthearted food disputes. Inspired by the podcast's premise, we asked Blais about his own most controversial food opinion in an exclusive interview. He responded with his advice about what type of caviar to avoid. "My spiciest culinary take, it's a little bit deep, but I don't like salmon caviar. I think salmon caviar is too fishy. I think people use it to just make things pretty. It is pretty, but there's too much. We're putting too much salmon caviar on things."

Despite Blais' hot take about the merits of salmon caviar, he likes sturgeon caviar just fine. If you're looking for a luxe garnish for a fancy meal, that's the type of fish egg he endorses.