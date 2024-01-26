Richard Blais Talks To Us About Next Level Chef And Gives Tips For Eating Healthy - Exclusive Interview

Something that Gordon mentioned in the trailer, as well, is that you are the only mentor who hasn't won yet. Did you fine-tune your strategy this year to try to secure a win?

Yeah, well listen, I'm a competitor. Gordon's a competitor. So is Nyesha. I'm always trying to win. It's an inside "Next Level Chef" moment, but I was talking to someone about how now that I know Gordon and Nyesha more, I am definitely working with my mentees and my team to cook a little bit more specifically for who they're cooking for. I know, as an example, that Gordon is all about precision when it comes to meat cookery and proteins, so I have that in the back of my mind when someone is cooking. I know that Nyesha is all about commitment and authenticity, so I'm thinking about my co-hosts and other mentors while I'm teaching my team, for sure.

Who would you say is the most competitive coach on set?

Wow, that's tough, because we all three are really, really competitive. It is not rare to find Nyesha and myself battling it out in ping-pong between moments at our lunchtime. Instead of eating lunch we battle in ping-pong, or on the golf course, or in the gym.

All of that being said, Mr. Gordon Ramsay is the real deal when it comes to intensity. He is a competitive guy. He doesn't really need to be, does he? But you understand right away why he's great, and it's because of how intense he is and how competitive he is in every which way. Listen, I haven't won yet, like you said, but I think I have better hair. I think that I possibly can take Gordon down early on this season in hairstyles.

You certainly win the vertical battle there.

Thank you. Even you are too kind to officially anoint me as a winner, though. You're like, "You win on verticality. That's it. You don't get the full award."

I don't want to get on Gordon's bad side.

Fair play. Fair play.