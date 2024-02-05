What, Exactly, Is A Coffee Printer?

Coffee has come a long way since its origins in Ethiopia and Yemen in the 15th century; nowadays everyone has their favorite way to drink it. Some still prefer Turkish-style coffee, while others rely on the convenience of their French press, drip coffee machine, Aeropress, or single-serve Keurig. Then there are the espresso drinkers, who order complicated lattes and cappuccinos at the local cafe, with their topping of steamed milk — and that pure white foam just happens to be the perfect canvas for a pretty pattern.

Although it may have origins in 19th-century Italy, in the U.S. latte art took hold in the 1980s, as baristas began to create beautiful designs. With the rise of Instagram culture, the practice has only become more popular and the designs have become more intricate. It was only a matter of time till someone created a machine that could make any picture you desired on your drink: the coffee printer.

You can find countless latte printers available for purchase, but Ripples was one of the first companies to market the new technology. It uses 3D printing technology to create pictures that are made from minuscule coffee bean drops, which the company calls "ripples." Many customers have come to expect latte art at coffee shops, so the increased interest in coffee printers isn't surprising. "When they [customers] receive a drink with a unique design or message on it, it elevates the overall experience," Ripples' co-founder and CEO, Yossi Meshulam, told Perfect Daily Grind.