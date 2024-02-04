Add Spice To Your Mac And Cheese With Green Chiles

Macaroni and cheese is a beloved comfort food that has stood the test of time, thanks to its velvety, cheesy, al dente goodness. Those who love to find ingenious ways to bring the timeless pasta dish to the next level understand that a simple yet impactful mix-in can do just the trick. For instance, Mashed recipe developer Kristen Carli enjoys incorporating a flavor-boosting ingredient into the classic dish — diced Hatch green chiles.

These bold, vibrant peppers bring a zesty, smoky kick to anything they touch, including tacos, quesadillas, chili, salsas, dips, and macaroni and cheese, of course. Green chiles provide heat and contribute a distinct profile that complements the rich cheese sauce. If you're not a huge fan of spice (at least not to the point that your mouth feels like it's on fire), rest assured, Hatch green chiles fall pretty low on the Scoville scale, ranging between 1,500 and 2,500 SHUs. To put this in perspective, one of the hottest known peppers on Earth, Dragon's Breath, clocks in at a whopping nearly 2.5 million SHUs (via NorthWalesLive). Now that would be one spicy bowl o' mac!