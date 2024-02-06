When Thawing Pecan Pie, Patience Is A Virtue

The latter two reasons why you should thaw frozen pecan pie slowly are more focused on helping you enjoy a pie similar to one you'd get hot out of the oven. Thawing at room temperature can often work too quickly on the exterior of the pie while the interior remains frozen solid. The refrigerator provides a more consistent experience throughout. Meanwhile, the fact that the filling that touches the crust thaws first means there's a more significant risk of the pie becoming soggy by the time it's ready to eat.

To be certain, correctly thawing your pecan pie also requires freezing it properly to begin with, which is something you've likely been doing wrong this whole time. Freeze sticky-topped pies like pecan uncovered on a sheet pan first to prevent any foil or plastic wrap from sticking to the filling. Once it's completely frozen, that's the time to wrap it, adding a freezer-proof bag or container for extra protection from freezer burn. With this method, your pecan pie can typically be stored for four months.

Remember this trick the next time you're breaking out the results of following an easy pecan pie recipe from the freezer. You'll enjoy your perfect pastry without having to sacrifice any of the experience and with zero concerns about food-borne illnesses.