The Simpsons Episode You Likely Forgot Anthony Bourdain Starred In
Now in its 36th season, "The Simpsons" is the longest-running animated show in history. With so many episodes to its name, the fictional town of Springfield has seen its fair share of celebrity visitors over the years. Well beyond what many fans consider the show's golden age, one episode even features the late Anthony Bourdain, who was no stranger to making cameo appearances. Airing in 2011, during the show's 23rd season, "The Food Wife" revolves around Marge, Lisa, and Bart's journey into the burgeoning world of foodie culture after Marge laments that she never gets to be the fun parent. Their escapades through Springfield's high-end culinary landscape prompt Marge to have a dream in which she interacts with the titan of the travelogue, Anthony Bourdain.
Bourdain's guest appearance on "The Simpsons" is a testament to his status as a cultural icon, transcending the boundaries of his renowned career as a chef, author, and television personality. His animated counterpart in the episode perfectly captures his distinctive voice and wit, providing humor and an authentic representation of his persona. Bourdain's willingness to embrace the animated world of "The Simpsons" showcased his sense of humor and his willingness to connect with audiences across media. The episode is filled with comedic moments and satirical commentary, specifically geared toward those interested in the food industry.
The episode was written by a self-described foodie
"The Food Wife" was written by longtime "Simpsons" executive producer and scribe Matt Selman, who has gone on record as describing himself as "sort of a foodie." Speaking with Grub Street, Selman elaborated on "The Food Wife" and his interest in foodie culture, stating, "It's just a world that I always thought was funny and fascinating. The idea of food as not only something you enjoy eating but as something that you are so passionate about that you're kind of bragging about it," describing the episode as "a love letter to foodie culture." In another interview with LA Weekly, Seman explains the bulk of Anthony Bourdain's cameo ended up on the cutting room floor because, as he puts it, "There was a lot of food nerdiness to jam in," adding that Bourdain's "bad boy persona is not fully explored."
Though only a brief cameo, Bourdain's guest appearance on "The Simpsons" is a poignant reminder of his profound impact on pop culture. While not near the quality of classic entries from the show's first eight seasons, "The Food Wife" captures Bourdain's essence. Bourdain's participation in the animated adventures of "The Simpsons" reflected his sense of whimsy and his ability to engage with diverse audiences, making him a beloved figure outside of culinary circles.