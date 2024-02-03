The Simpsons Episode You Likely Forgot Anthony Bourdain Starred In

Now in its 36th season, "The Simpsons" is the longest-running animated show in history. With so many episodes to its name, the fictional town of Springfield has seen its fair share of celebrity visitors over the years. Well beyond what many fans consider the show's golden age, one episode even features the late Anthony Bourdain, who was no stranger to making cameo appearances. Airing in 2011, during the show's 23rd season, "The Food Wife" revolves around Marge, Lisa, and Bart's journey into the burgeoning world of foodie culture after Marge laments that she never gets to be the fun parent. Their escapades through Springfield's high-end culinary landscape prompt Marge to have a dream in which she interacts with the titan of the travelogue, Anthony Bourdain.

Bourdain's guest appearance on "The Simpsons" is a testament to his status as a cultural icon, transcending the boundaries of his renowned career as a chef, author, and television personality. His animated counterpart in the episode perfectly captures his distinctive voice and wit, providing humor and an authentic representation of his persona. Bourdain's willingness to embrace the animated world of "The Simpsons" showcased his sense of humor and his willingness to connect with audiences across media. The episode is filled with comedic moments and satirical commentary, specifically geared toward those interested in the food industry.