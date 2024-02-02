Mark Your Calendars: Ina Garten's Memoir Is Hitting Shelves This Fall

Beloved celebrity chef Ina Garten is preparing to share her story with the world. According to Garten's Instagram bio, her memoir will be hitting shelves on October 1, 2024. Fans are no doubt ready to read all about how Garten became the cooking sensation she is today.

The Food Network star is no stranger to writing. Since the release of Garten's first book, "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," in 1999, she's added 12 more to her body of work, including her most recent release, "Go-To Dinners," which came out in October 2022. Yet, while there's sure to be plenty of cooking and tales from the kitchen included in Garten's upcoming memoir, this will be her first book that isn't a cookbook. So, if you've ever wondered how Garten became one of the most well-known chefs out there, she's about to give fans the lowdown in her own words.

In a press release from Garten's publisher, Celadon Books, the chef shared, "By finding a way to do what I love for a living — cooking — I've been fortunate to build a career that has not only been incredibly rewarding but has brought people together through the power of home cooking." She added, "I hope my book will inspire readers to find their own unique story."