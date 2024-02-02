Hell's Kitchen Season 22 Finalists Tell Us What It's Really Like Working With Gordon Ramsay - Exclusive

Entering a cooking competition is hard enough as it is. Ask anyone who's entered a local chili contest or blueberry pie recipe bakeoff. Add a powerful personality like Gordon Ramsay to the mix, and the kitchen's heat can become an inferno. Over the years, we've watched "Hell's Kitchen" contestants endure some of Gordon Ramsay's worst insults ever, including the classic "panini head" and our personal favorite, "f***ing doughnut." But if you've ever wondered what it's really like working alongside reality TV's most outspoken chef, you might be surprised to learn it's not nearly as scary as it seems.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, the finalists of "Hell's Kitchen" Season 22 are quick to set the record straight about their time on set with Ramsay. According to chefs Johnathan Benvenuti, Ryan O'Sullivan, and Sammi Tarantino, the depiction of Ramsay as a fire-breathing bully couldn't be further from the truth. "By no means is he this mean, angry chef people think he is," says Benvenuti. Ahead, we'll hear from the stars of "Hell's Kitchen: American Dream" on all things related to chef Ramsay that we didn't see on screen.