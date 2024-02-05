The 15 Unhealthiest Store-Bought BBQ Sauces

If you love the sweet and tangy taste of barbecue sauce, you should also be aware that many are unhealthier than you might have ever imagined. A serving of these sauces is just two tablespoons, but there can be a lot of unhealthy content in those two tablespoons. Often, the tastiest, sweetest barbecue sauces are the ones that need a closer label reading.

It's possible to pick a healthier barbecue sauce without reading every label at the store. We've noticed that barbecue sauces with the word "sweet," a type of sugar, or a type of fruit in the name often have more carbs and sugar than some other options. Something else to look for is the types of sweeteners the company uses and any questionable preservatives. The sauces all contain vinegar and sweeteners, which should preserve them just fine. Still, some companies go a step further and add other preservatives as well. There's also far more sodium in these unhealthy barbecue sauces than you would think. The healthier sauces are more often the original version offered by the brand or ones with smokiness rather than sweeteners leading the flavor profile. However, this generalization isn't always true.

We've poured through dozens of barbecue sauce labels for you, taking note of the nutritional content and ingredient list to give you an idea of which sauces out there are the least healthy. Whether that makes you want to go out and give them a try or leave them alone is up to you.