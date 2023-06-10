Every Sweet Baby Ray's Sauce Flavor Ranked Worst To Best

The sheer variety of Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauces invites enough cookout vibes to keep you dining in style for the whole summer. This beloved brand was voted in one survey as the best barbecue sauce on shelves by fans who know their way around a basting brush. But the untold truth about Sweet Baby Ray's is that while the flavors abound, not all are created equally. Even eaters who've chosen a favorite bottle will agree that while the selection is good, some are plainly better than others.

We thought it best not to keep the truth bottled up, so we're spreading the sauce about which Sweet Baby Ray's flavor is the best (minus Maple, which was unavailable at the time of our taste test). Competition was fierce and fiery for the top spot. After all, the brand has been circling the block since creator Chef Larry first used the blend in 1985 to win the biggest barbecue rib competition in the U.S., according to the company website. After decades of delighting fans and expanding the line, it's time to pop the lid and find out how each Sweet Baby Ray's selection stands up to the proverbial heat. The suspense is utterly delicious.