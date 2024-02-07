Your Skirt Steak Deserves An Enhanced Herby Crust

Is your favorite skirt actually a type of steak rather than a garment that hangs in your closet? If so, you might want to show it a little love by finding just the right recipe. While skirt steak is the original fajita meat, this cut of beef lends itself to other types of preparation, as well. One such presentation is developer Hayley MacLean's herby skirt steak recipe.

The mixture that's used to coat the steak before it cooks includes three different green herbs: basil, parsley, and mint. While MacLean does not specify the type of mint, spearmint is more commonly used in recipes of this kind as it's free of menthol— peppermint would tend to overwhelm the herb blend, making it far too minty. In addition to the herbs, the crust is flavored with garlic, shallots, crushed red pepper, and lemon juice, while some olive oil helps all of these ingredients to stick to the steak. Once all of these ingredients are combined, they are divided into two portions, one of which is used as a marinade for the skirt steak while the other is set aside for later use as a sauce.