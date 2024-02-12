Super Cinnamon-Sugar Snickerdoodle Muffins Recipe

You can serve these muffins with butter to layer on the richness, or just munch on them with no extras since they're already topped with a sweet crumble. They'll make a great breakfast or mid-morning snack when hunger strikes. Watkins also notes, "Since this recipe makes a hefty amount of muffins, I like baking up a batch for either busy weeks (when I need a nice bite on the go) or when I have a breakfast/brunch event and need to feed a group."

If you're not finishing off the whole batch at once, Watkins says, "I keep my leftover muffins in the fridge (once they've cooled completely at room temperature), loosely wrapped in foil or plastic." In these conditions, she says, "They will typically hold up for 4+ days." Of course, warm muffins are all-around better, and Watkins adds, "I like reheating them in my toaster oven (which makes for easier butter application)."

Meanwhile, if you want to bake a batch of muffins in advance or save a few portions for a longer period, you can freeze them too. "I recommend a double wrap (plastic and foil) to keep freezer burn at bay," Watkins instructs and adds, "Thaw them in the fridge before toasting."