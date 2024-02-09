The Complicated Origins Surrounding The London Fog Drink

According to the oft-repeated tale, it was the mid-to-late '90s at Vancouver's Buckwheat Café when regular customer Mary Loria, suffering from morning sickness, wanted an alternative to coffee. She decided to get creative and asked her barista to add steamed milk to Earl Grey tea, to which Loria then added vanilla sugar. The concoction was delicious and she recommended it to friends far and wide, only to find some time later that the drink, newly named London Fog, began popping up all over the place.

That drink now comes in everything from powdered mixes to pre-mixed cans. Coffee houses have begun to feature lots of iterations of the London Fog drink, from adding a shot of espresso for a Dirty London Fog to switching out the Earl Grey tea for green Matcha. Starbucks rolled out its version of the drink in 2009, which was so popular that it is rumored to have boosted sales of Earl Grey tea.

Despite such popularity, it remains unclear who named the drink and how the origin story ever got traced back to Loria. Credit aside, Loria didn't drink the concoction for long, going back to her regular coffee after pregnancy, but she still spreads love for the drink. In 2021, she told the local publication Vancouver is Awesome, "All of my kids drink it."