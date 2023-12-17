A TikTok Creator Combined London Fog Tea And Eggnog For A Heavenly Winter Drink

Whether you're in search of a creative way to upgrade your eggnog this holiday season or you simply want the perfect cozy drink to accompany you through the chilly months, Fog Nog is the answer. This drink combines two favorite winter beverages: a London Fog latte and egg nog. The combination makes for a perfect pick-me-up that's warm, delicious, and full of familiar, comforting flavor.

A London Fog latte is a tea-based latte that's made with Earl Grey tea, milk, and vanilla. Eggnog is a beverage that's beloved during the holiday season. It's made using eggs, cream, and sugar, and it typically includes nutmeg and cinnamon for that spicy flavor, as well as, often, a bit of rum. The Fog Nog takes the frothy, slightly bitter, warming nature of the London Fog latte and combines it with the creamy texture and spicy flavor of eggnog. The result is the perfect seasonal replacement for our morning coffee, or in its decaf form, something to cozy up with at night by the fire.