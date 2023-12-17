A TikTok Creator Combined London Fog Tea And Eggnog For A Heavenly Winter Drink
Whether you're in search of a creative way to upgrade your eggnog this holiday season or you simply want the perfect cozy drink to accompany you through the chilly months, Fog Nog is the answer. This drink combines two favorite winter beverages: a London Fog latte and egg nog. The combination makes for a perfect pick-me-up that's warm, delicious, and full of familiar, comforting flavor.
A London Fog latte is a tea-based latte that's made with Earl Grey tea, milk, and vanilla. Eggnog is a beverage that's beloved during the holiday season. It's made using eggs, cream, and sugar, and it typically includes nutmeg and cinnamon for that spicy flavor, as well as, often, a bit of rum. The Fog Nog takes the frothy, slightly bitter, warming nature of the London Fog latte and combines it with the creamy texture and spicy flavor of eggnog. The result is the perfect seasonal replacement for our morning coffee, or in its decaf form, something to cozy up with at night by the fire.
The Fog Nog is a sweet and simple drink upgrade
TikToker Olivia Noceda's Fog Nog is simple to make while also being easily customizable, so you can fine-tune it to suit your preferences. To make your own, you'll only need a few ingredients that you likely already have in your pantry. And, since this is a latte, you'll want either a handheld or automatic frother to get that perfect frothy consistency. In her video, Noceda simply steeps an Earl Grey tea bag in hot water and adds cream. The cream can be swapped out for any milk or milk alternative. Of course, though, creamier is better in this case.
@olivianoceda
THE FOG NOG! the perf morning winter drink. #fognog #eggnog #londonfog #londonfoglatte #morningdrink
To get that eggnog flavor in her hybrid drink, Noceda adds vanilla beans, maple syrup, cinnamon and nutmeg. For ease, the vanilla beans can be swapped out. You can also replace the syrup and spices with a store-bought eggnog of your choice. Once she's added all of the ingredients to her steeped tea, Noceda froths the beverage, and voila! She's whipped up the perfect drink to warm things up on the coldest of days this winter.