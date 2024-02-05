Why The Voice In Reese's Super Bowl 2024 Ad Sounds So Familiar
Among the typical array of soft drinks, insurance, and beer advertised during the Super Bowl are countless candy ads. According to a press release, Reese's hasn't hit the screens during the Big Game since 2020, but it's back this year with a chaotic concept — and a familiar voice to narrate. The ad features a group of people, clearly Reese's fans, experiencing a roller coaster of emotions as Reese's breaks the news through the voice of actor Will Arnett that the company is releasing an upgraded version of its classic treat: Reese's Caramel Big Cup.
Arnett's distinctive voice is hard to forget. You may recognize his acting talent from his voiceover work as the titular character in "BoJack Horseman" or as Batman in "The Lego Movie." He begins narrating this goofy Super Bowl LVIII ad by proclaiming, "We're making a big change to Reese's Peanut Butter Cups." The fans react to this statement with a vehement, "No!" and proceed to flip tables and smash walls. Their tune completely changes, however, when Arnett announces that this "change" is the release of Reese's Caramel Big Cups, a new dessert to sweeten up any Super Bowl party.
Will Arnett has worked with Reese's before
This isn't the first time Will Arnett has worked with Reese's. As the press release boasts, he's a "Reese's super fan," and he's narrated countless T.V. spots and commercials for the brand, starting in 2018 with its "Not Sorry" campaign. So, chances are you recognize Arnett's voice not just from his acting work but because you've already heard it in past Reese's commercials.
Something else that may seem familiar is Reese's Caramel Big Cups. A similar candy called Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Caramel was discontinued in 2006, and in November 2023, Reese's Caramel Peanut Butter Cups were back in a big way through the release of the Caramel Big Cup. This is the same candy the brand is championing in its Super Bowl LVIII ad.
On top of all this, Reese's is partnering with DoorDash in limited cities to give DashMart customers a free Caramel Big Cup with their order from February 5 to February 11. Those in Las Vegas can also sample the candy on February 9 at Shaq's Fun House music festival. If you didn't try the Caramel Big Cup last November, this time it seems there are plenty to go around.