Reese's Caramel Peanut Butter Cups Are Back In A Big Way
Were you one of the many fans of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Caramel who feared that it was a discontinued candy you'd never eat again? If so, then your sweet and salty prayers have been answered, and this time, it's bigger (and arguably better) than ever. There's a reason that so many think Reese's tastes good. Chocolate and peanut butter is one of the most classic dessert flavor combinations. The next most beloved taste to pair with chocolate? That would be caramel.
In a press release, Reese's senior associate brand manager, Emily Stover, explains, "Next to peanut butter, caramel is the most requested combination with chocolate — and while Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are already perfect, ask, and you shall receive." The beloved candy brand is giving the people what they've made clear they want, and that's a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup with added caramel and, of course, it's supersized. "As the experts in chocolate and peanut butter deliciousness, we know what our fans want, and we're delivering on that with the Reese's Caramel Big Cup," says Stover.
Reese's Cups with caramel are large and in charge
On November 17, Reese's Caramel Big Cups will hit store shelves in standard and king-sized packages. While this will be many candy fans' first taste of caramel-infused Reese's Cups, this isn't the first time the company has offered something like this. In 2006, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Caramel were available for a short time and only in the standard size. The Big Cup was relatively new at that time; it was first available in 2003 and added as a permanent product in 2005. These days, many of Reese's flavors are introduced as Big Cups, like the Reese's Big Cup with Pretzels and the Reese's Big Cup with Potato Chips. With a bigger size and thicker chocolate, it's only fitting to upgrade the candy to a larger size when stuffing it with extra ingredients.
While the original Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Caramel were short-lived, they made an impact and are missed by Reese's fans. A petition to resurrect the discontinued candy started making the rounds online in 2021, almost two decades after they left store shelves. Luckily, Reese's is listening to fans' peanut buttery wishes and giving them a future full of Reese's Caramel Big Cups.