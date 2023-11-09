Reese's Caramel Peanut Butter Cups Are Back In A Big Way

Were you one of the many fans of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Caramel who feared that it was a discontinued candy you'd never eat again? If so, then your sweet and salty prayers have been answered, and this time, it's bigger (and arguably better) than ever. There's a reason that so many think Reese's tastes good. Chocolate and peanut butter is one of the most classic dessert flavor combinations. The next most beloved taste to pair with chocolate? That would be caramel.

In a press release, Reese's senior associate brand manager, Emily Stover, explains, "Next to peanut butter, caramel is the most requested combination with chocolate — and while Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are already perfect, ask, and you shall receive." The beloved candy brand is giving the people what they've made clear they want, and that's a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup with added caramel and, of course, it's supersized. "As the experts in chocolate and peanut butter deliciousness, we know what our fans want, and we're delivering on that with the Reese's Caramel Big Cup," says Stover.