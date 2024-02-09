Everything You Need To Know About Gianduiotti Chocolate

If you've never tried gianduiotti, your life has been poorer for it. These Italian chocolates are nothing short of a revelation. Often wrapped in gorgeous gold paper, you'll find them all over the place in Italy, from convenience stores to artisan chocolate shops. Although they date back to 19th century Turin, very little has changed about the recipe. I first encountered them as a child when my nonna — my Italian grandma — would send them over in Christmas and birthday packages from Italy. They were always my favorite thing in the package and my love for them has only grown with time.

Anyone who loves Nutella or other chocolate hazelnut confectionery is in for a treat. Gianduiotti (or gianduiotto in the singular) basically taste like Nutella in solid form — except better. You might wonder how much there is to say about one type of chocolate, but gianduiotti have a rich and interesting history. We've got all the information you ever wanted about them and more.

From their history to how they taste to the varieties available today, we've got lots to say about these tasty treats. Once you've finished reading, we guarantee you'll be Googling where you can find them in your area. You can thank us later.