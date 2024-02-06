Hot Dogs Vs Hamburgers: Which Is The Better Game Day Choice?

There's a declared rivalry between hot dogs and hamburgers, a competition that rears its head during fun food occasions like the Super Bowl. People tend to gravitate toward one or the other, even if both are stacked up on the snack table. Add both to your plate, and you're setting yourself up for serious game day side-eye as you chow down. Like choosing a team to root for and sticking with it through thick and thin, choosing hot dogs over hamburgers or vice versa is a must during the biggest Sunday in the sports world.

Not everyone can explain what it is about a hot dog or hamburger that makes them the better choice. We put on our thinking helmets to figure it out for ourselves before football fans fire up the grill for their pre-game hot dog and hamburger cookouts. It turns out that choosing one over the other can be a real challenge once you establish a list of pros and cons for both of these popular party foods. Gear up for a play-by-play analysis of what hot dogs and hamburgers each contribute to the occasion so you know which one you're cheering for, plus a few aspects that may convince you to root for the other side.