For Moist Cake Every Time, Don't Bake It – Steam It On The Stove

While it's true that baking is a science — requiring exact measurements and temperatures to achieve the desired effect — sometimes switching up the routine can lead to some pretty impressive results. If you're feeling a little funky (or if your oven is on the fritz), you might try steaming your cake on the stove rather than baking it. Stovetop cake not only acts as a solution for those working without an oven, it also produces a supremely supple dessert that will have you asking, "Oven, who?"

When we bake a cake in the oven, dry heat surrounds the pan. The water contained in the batter will evaporate, creating steam that helps the cake to rise before it sets and gets firmer. While steam does play a role in baking, the results are much different when it acts as the main cooking method. Steaming a cake on the stove relies on moist heat.

Using a double boiler method of sorts, you can elevate a cake pan above a couple of inches of water inside a Dutch oven or a large, lidded pot. Heating the water creates steam that gently cooks the cake. Because the moist environment inside the Dutch oven prevents the water in the batter from quickly evaporating, less water is lost in the cooking process, resulting in a moister and much more tender cake.