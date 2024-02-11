Worcestershire Sauce Is The Special Ingredient In Hamburger Casserole

While ground beef is an oft-used ingredient in casseroles of one sort or another, our hamburger casserole is meant to taste as much like its eponymous fast-food favorite as possible. As recipe developer Erin Johnson describes it, "This casserole is a great option when you want the taste of a burger but you also want to add something different to the rotation." To this end, it's flavored with ketchup, mustard, and pickles and is not only topped with shredded cheddar but also includes cheddar cheese soup. Johnson explains the latter's inclusion by saying, "Similar to how cream of mushroom/chicken [soup] works in casseroles, this provides the binding but also pumps up the cheese flavor."

While all of these ingredients make their presence known, one important element of the dish is far subtler in its influence. The Worcestershire sauce that gets stirred into the beef as it cooks may not assert its flavor to such an extent as the cheese and condiments, but it nonetheless gives the meat a little extra savory flavor. You could call it umami, vague though this term may be, but we prefer "je ne sais quoi" to describe that indescribable something extra that it adds. (Yes, we're fully aware of the contradiction, but such is the ineffable nature of this confounding condiment.)