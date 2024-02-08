How Richard Blais Makes Carbonara Healthy - Exclusive

Pasta carbonara is the ultimate indulgent pasta dish. It's bacon (or some other kind of cured pork), eggs, and cheese on noodles — delicious, but nobody's idea of a balanced meal. Richard Blais has an ingenious hack for turning it into less of a nutritional gut punch without giving up any flavor.

Blais is well-known for his role as a mentor on "Next Level Chef," and he's also the author of "Plant Forward," a book of healthy-ish, mostly vegetarian recipes, so if there's anyone who can make carbonara more nutritious, it's him. While many might think to try to make the carbonara's sauce less rich by using low-fat cheese or a leaner type of meat, he takes a different approach by replacing the pasta with a healthier substitute: broccoli.

As he told Mashed in an exclusive interview, "I just did a broccoli carbonara at home for my kids the other day. Broccoli with cheese and bacon, yes, I'm here for it." This is all part of Blais' strategy for eating more vegetables, which involves applying familiar, beloved flavor profiles to them. "It's not to replace carbonara, but it's just using the flavors of carbonara or whatever, pepperoni pizza, whatever your favorite flavors are, using those to season your vegetables."