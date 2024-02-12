Not Greasing Your Baking Dish Is A Casserole Disaster

So, you want to whip up a crowd-pleasing casserole for a party or potluck. While you're gathering the recipe's ingredients, just don't forget to grab the butter, oil, or cooking spray. While these may seem trivial, omitting a fatty coating when prepping your baking dish is no small oversight. In fact, failing to do so is a common casserole mistake that could lead to a kitchen catastrophe. "Moisturizing" your vessel is an essential step in casserole preparation that often goes unnoticed — until it's time to eat. If you fail to coat your baking dish beforehand, the edges of your food may cling stubbornly, and its once beautiful layers can easily become torn and mangled.

The primary purpose of greasing your baking dish is to create a barrier between the pan's surface and the food you're cooking. Fats and oils are hydrophobic, meaning they repel water. These lipids' hydrophobic nature helps prevent food from sticking to the pan. This basic rule of chemistry not only safeguards the casserole's visual appeal, it also impacts the taste — when this vital cooking tip is ignored, inadvertently or otherwise, the crust becomes excessively crispy (or downright burnt) rather than perfectly browned.