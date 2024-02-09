We Tried 11 Store-Bought Carrot Cakes And This Was The Best

Carrot cake lovers are a particular bunch. They seem to know what it takes to make a carrot cake work, from the concentration of carrots to the ratio of spices to the balance between cake and frosting. Even finding unexpected ingredients like raisins or coconut in the mix can take the recipe in new directions, something true carrot cake connoisseurs are sure to critique. And when you bypass homemade carrot cake in favor of picking up a store-bought version, the challenge of finding one that works can become a scavenger hunt through the world of grocery store baked goods.

We pondered about which store-bought carrot cakes might make a prime purchase for special occasions or just a tempting dessert. Our curiosity took us to several grocery stores and big-box retailers, where we found bakeries offering their best takes on the classic combination of spiced carrot-loaded sponge and creamy frosting. Then we fired up our palate and tasted each one to determine which outlet offered the best, following criteria we further outline below.

If we originally presumed that all carrot cakes taste alike, our sampling set us straight; carrot cake is an entire spectrum, with both subordinate options and superior selections. It was sweet work as we sifted through the lot one bite at a time to zero in on our choice for the top of the pile.