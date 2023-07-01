Brazilian Carrot Cake Is A Cozy Dessert Topped With Chocolate Frosting

While the Brazilian carrot cake itself doesn't have a singular point of origin, the ingredients for the cake's rich frosting are the same as those found in this South American country's classic brigadiero recipe, which has an interesting history. Brigadieros are typically fudge-like balls of buttery chocolate goodness, covered in sprinkles or other topping variations like shredded coconut or crushed nuts. This beloved dessert was first created in Brazil around 1945, during the post-WWII political campaign of Eduardo Gomes, who many voters were head over heels for — especially the ladies. In an attempt to sway voters in favor of Gomes, his advocates chose to appeal to the stomachs of voters instead of more expected merch like buttons or T-shirts.

The brigadiero origin story tells us that a confectioner named Heloisa Nabuco de Oliviera developed the first recipe for these small treats in Rio de Janeiro for Gomes' campaign. During this time, there was a huge shortage of commodities like sugar and chocolate, so Oliviera had to come up with other alternatives that produced an equally tasty result. Its name comes from Gomes' military title as Air Force Brigadier, and between his candidacy and Nestle marketing its cocoa powder and condensed milk in Brazil, these chocolatey treats became very popular. Ultimately, Gomes ended up losing the election and others after that, but at least something good came from the experience.