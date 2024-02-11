Frozen Sirloin Ensures An Authentic Copycat Subway Steak And Cheese

Let's say you find yourself craving Subway's take on the classic Philly steak and cheese sandwich instead of a more authentic version. While the popular chain has changed its recipe over the years, this meaty sub isn't hard to recreate. Subway typically adds lettuce, red onion, melty cheese, and sliced green bell peppers tucked into freshly baked bread. Layering everything is easy, but getting the right meat might have you stumped. Former Subway manager Angela Latimer shared her best tips with Mashed on sourcing the sirloin used in the sandwich and dropped details on the spice blend she uses to season the meat to make it more flavorful.

In Latimer's copycat Subway steak and cheese recipe, she acknowledges that the sandwich's more dedicated fans might choose to thinly shave the sirloin. If this option is accessible, it will elevate the taste and quality, bringing it much closer to the real thing than Subway's steak and cheese. Using frozen, pre-sliced sirloin is the right move if your goal is to replicate Subway's interpretation. Not to mention, it's significantly easier.