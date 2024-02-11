Dutch Oven Vs Air Fryer: Which Makes Crispier Copycat KFC Chicken?

There's something about cracking the code of KFC's notorious 11 herbs and spices that makes a cook want to see if they can replicate the famous recipe — a task that recipe developer Lindsay D. Mattison tackled for Mashed to bring us all an Easy Copycat KFC Chicken Recipe to recreate at home. Now, there are a few things we just can't pull off in a home kitchen. Most importantly, unlike KFC, we're not using a pressure fryer at home (nor should you even consider trying this recipe in your pressure cooker — it's not safe). And even though we have a good idea of what the 11 herbs and spices are now, including the ratio of spices, we don't exactly know how everything comes together behind the scenes.

Nevertheless, after successfully creating an appetizing copycat KFC recipe by frying the chicken in a Dutch oven filled with hot oil on the stovetop, it seemed natural to want to know whether the same recipe would also work in an air fryer. And that's just what I set out to do. Using Mashed's copycat recipe as a guide, I tested both cooking methods side by side and compared the results to each other — as well as to KFC's Original Recipe fried chicken — to see how close I could get. Here's everything you need to know about making fried chicken in an air fryer and a Dutch oven, the pros and cons of each, and which method comes out on top.