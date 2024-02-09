The Misconceptions Sammi Tarantino Wants You To Know About Hell's Kitchen - Exclusive

Entering a cooking show like "Hell's Kitchen" isn't for the faint of heart. From long hours spent perfecting Chef Gordon Ramsay's beef Wellington recipe to tense showdowns with fellow competitors, there's rarely a dull moment on set. But have you ever wondered if it's quite as tough as it seems? To find out whether those challenges are as scary as they look — and what the deal was with chef Jason — we at Mashed spoke to Sammi Tarantino, a finalist who competed on Season 22 of "Hell's Kitchen: American Dream." In our exclusive interview, the Los Angeles, California-based chef set the record straight about what it's like to work behind the scenes of the legendary series.

According to the young chef, there's far more happening on the cooking competition than meets the eye. "People don't realize how hard it is. Before I was on the show, I think I definitely underestimated how hard it would be," Tarantino tells Mashed. It's hard to fathom that "Hell's Kitchen" could be even harder than it looks. Still, the Season 22 finalist explains there are some positive misconceptions, too. Chef Ramsay, for example, isn't the snarling grizzly bear we see on screen — in fact, he's actually quite the opposite. "I would do anything to work with Gordon more. He's just a beast in the kitchen and such a presence," she says. Taking the good with the bad, Tarantino broke down some common misconceptions about "Hell's Kitchen" with Mashed.