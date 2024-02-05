How Hell's Kitchen's Season 22 Finalists Formed Lasting Friendships After The Show - Exclusive

Great sportsmanship isn't often associated with reality television. From meltdown exit monologues to scathing jabs, any cooking show fan worth their salt can rattle off sore losers and lob Gordon Ramsay insults with the best of them. Maybe that's why we're so fascinated by Season 22 of Fox's "Hell's Kitchen." Despite the cutthroat competition on display, an unexpected theme emerged from the latest iteration of the fan-favorite: friendship. And we're not talking fair-weather friends or work buddies you're forced to sit with at lunch, either. Indeed, many who tuned in can attest that the stars of "Hell's Kitchen: The American Dream" seemed only steps away from beading best friend necklaces for one another by the end of the series.

But just in case you don't believe everything you see on the screen, we at Mashed conducted exclusive interviews with the show's final three contestants. We spoke to Johnathan Benvenuti, Ryan O'Sullivan, and Sammi Tarantino to find out whether the trio's close-knit friendships were truly the real deal. With unwavering detail, the Season 22 finalists made everything perfectly clear. "It's a friendship that I never thought that could happen," O'Sullivan told Mashed of newfound mate Johnathan Benvenuti. "Meeting somebody and living with them for three weeks, I feel like I've known the guy my whole, entire life. That's the bond we have." What's more, the final three weren't the only ones who stayed in touch after wrapping "The American Dream" — even chef Jason Hedin is now part of the gang.