The Secret To Better Baked Tofu Is In How Long You Marinate It

Whether you're plant-based or simply looking to add some variety to your cooking repertoire, a solid tofu recipe is a good thing to have in your back pocket. Made with just soybeans, water, and a coagulant (like nigari or calcium sulfate), tofu is an excellent source of protein and polyunsaturated fats. While it boasts some nutritional strengths, it is rather lackluster in the flavor department. But there's nothing bland about food blogger Ksenia Prints' Mexican-inspired baked tofu recipe, so what's their secret?

"The key to getting the most flavor possible out of your marinated baked tofu is leaving it in the marinade for as long as possible," Prints explains. Because tofu has a loose structure, it easily absorbs moisture through pores on its surface (much like it does with the water it comes packaged in). As marinades are made with a liquid base, the flavors can sneak between the curds and seep into the tofu.