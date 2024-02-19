No Olives? No Problem. Dirty Your Martini With Feta Brine Instead

Remember Kate Hudson's 2022 TikTok video in which she asks for a dirty martini in several colorful ways? Now, imagine you're the bartender on the other side of the camera, and as you go to mix up her cocktail, you realize you're completely out of olives, and in turn, olive juice, which is one of the key components of the drink.

Panic sets in, and you start to sweat. There's no way you'd want to refuse the request from anybody, let alone a super famous actor, but how can you shake up the beverage without the one ingredient that puts the "dirty" in a dirty martini? By substituting it, that's how, and in the case of an absence of olive juice, we'd like to submit for your consideration the idea of using feta brine in its place.

Making the swap is simple — just replace the olive juice in your classic dirty martini recipe with strained feta brine. Since it's essentially salt water, it will bring that same salty flavor that olive juice is typically responsible for, as well as the signature cloudy appearance the drink is known for. However, that's just the beginning of what this savory liquid can do for the timeless cocktail.