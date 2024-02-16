How To Reheat Cookies In The Microwave Without Drying Them Out
There is truly nothing like a warm cookie straight from the oven. Enjoying one or two right off of the baking tray is pretty much a given. However, any number beyond that might induce a serious stomach ache. Once you've had your fix and the remaining treats have cooled completely, make sure to keep those cookies fresh by storing them properly in an airtight container. Then, when you're ready to go in for round two, you can use your microwave to reheat them so they're practically back to fresh-out-of-the-oven form.
When the clock strikes cookie time, place one or two of the confections on a microwave-safe plate. Then, rip off a square of paper towel large enough to cover the entire plate and run it under water, squeezing out any excess H2O so the towel is nothing more than damp. (If it's too wet, you run the risk of your treats becoming overly moist and soggy.) Next, place it over the cookies, and reheat in five-second intervals until the cookies are warm again, making sure not to microwave them too long so they don't dry out and harden.
Alternatively, if you happen to be out of paper towels — or live in a paper towel-free house — you can also place a glass of water in the microwave with your snack. Both methods provide moisture for the cookies to absorb while they reheat, preventing them from drying out and ultimately returning them to that delightfully chewy texture we all know and love.
Not all cookies are meant to be reheated in the microwave
The damp-paper-towel-and-microwave reheating trick is perfect for when you want to bring day-old cookies back to life. However, not all cookies are meant to be revamped with this quick and simple method.
Ideally, you're going to want to use this technique with soft cookies like chocolate chip, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, or snickerdoodle. It will also work on soft cookies that are frosted; though, in this case, you may want to opt for the glass of water as your source of moisture so none of the icing succumbs to the damp paper towel. Make sure not to nuke them for too long, either, ensuring the icing doesn't melt. Meanwhile, cookies with a drier texture, such as biscotti, should not be heated in the microwave, as this could further dry out the treats.
If you don't own a microwave, there are plenty of other cookie reheating methods you can try. The oven is one alternative, which you can use by placing the sweets on a baking tray and reheating them for two or three minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. An air fryer or toaster oven set at 350 degrees Fahrenheit will also work, as will a skillet, which will give your cookie a crispier exterior. Heat the pan to medium and cook each side of the cookie for a minute or two with the lid on.