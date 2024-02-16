How To Reheat Cookies In The Microwave Without Drying Them Out

There is truly nothing like a warm cookie straight from the oven. Enjoying one or two right off of the baking tray is pretty much a given. However, any number beyond that might induce a serious stomach ache. Once you've had your fix and the remaining treats have cooled completely, make sure to keep those cookies fresh by storing them properly in an airtight container. Then, when you're ready to go in for round two, you can use your microwave to reheat them so they're practically back to fresh-out-of-the-oven form.

When the clock strikes cookie time, place one or two of the confections on a microwave-safe plate. Then, rip off a square of paper towel large enough to cover the entire plate and run it under water, squeezing out any excess H2O so the towel is nothing more than damp. (If it's too wet, you run the risk of your treats becoming overly moist and soggy.) Next, place it over the cookies, and reheat in five-second intervals until the cookies are warm again, making sure not to microwave them too long so they don't dry out and harden.

Alternatively, if you happen to be out of paper towels — or live in a paper towel-free house — you can also place a glass of water in the microwave with your snack. Both methods provide moisture for the cookies to absorb while they reheat, preventing them from drying out and ultimately returning them to that delightfully chewy texture we all know and love.